Armenian FM to meet with Russian counterpart in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart on February 17 for Russia on a working visit to meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

“The Foreign Ministers will discuss issues of bilateral, regional and international agenda. Special attention will be paid on the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 trilateral statements of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, putting the focus on the humanitarian assistance, infrastructure restoration and unblocking of the region”, the statement says.

The officials will also discuss the activities within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

