PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan presented some details over the earthquake registered in Armenia.

‘’According to preliminary data, there are no devastations. One house has been damaged in Yerevan’s Erebuni district and one citizen received slight injuries. According to preliminary information, the epicenter of the earthquake was nearby Parakar village of Aramavir Province’’, the PM wrote on his Facebook page.

The Seismological Service of the Emergency Situations of Armenia registered an earthquake at 15:29 local time 8 km south-east from Yerevan at a depth of 10 km with a magnitude of 4.7. The Modified Mercalli Scale (MMI) was 6-7. The earthquake was felt in Yerevan at an MMI of 5-6 and 3-4 in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor Provinces.