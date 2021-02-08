Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Specialists in Armenia develop Search and Rescue technique using UAV air support

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Specialists at the Armenian State Academy of Crisis Management (under Ministry of Emergency Situations) are studying the potential of unmanned aerial vehicles in search and rescue operations.

The first field test using a drone took place outside the town of Aparan on January 27 and 28.

The exercise featured three scenarios: search for a missing person in a forest, search for a missing person in nighttime and search for a person covered with a layer of snow.

The drone was successful in the first two scenarios, but failed in the third one. Specialists continue working to improve and perfect the capabilities of the drones.

New tests are taking place near Stepanavan from February 4 to 8.

The studies will develop a model for using the drones in the search and rescue operations which can be useful to rescuers.

Reporting by Aram Zakaryan

Photos by Vahram Avoyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








