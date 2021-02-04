COVID-19: Armenia expected to launch vaccination in March

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects to have a “certain batch” of COVID-19 vaccines from March to start the phased, voluntary vaccination process, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

“Soon we will have specific timeframes on the supplies,” she said, adding that the negotiations have been finalized and now they are waiting to know the date of arrival of the vaccine.

At-risk people will be prioritized, she said.

Avanesyan said they seek to have the best vaccines and at the same time ensure affordable and high quality vaccines for the population. She said that Armenia will definitely use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine also, but she declined to specify whether or not the first batch of vaccines will be Sputnik Vs.

Earlier the Healthcare Ministry had revealed that they are going to buy the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX Facility for 3% of the population.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan