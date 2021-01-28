Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

UN continues talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia on sending comprehensive assessment mission to NK

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The UN bodies continue to hold talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia on sending a sending comprehensive assessment mission to Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

‘’We consider the joining of international profile structures useful. AT the moment the ICRC actively works in Nagorno Karabakh and surrounding regions. As refers to specialized agencies of the UN, the leadership of the UN is in contact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides and continues to hold talks on sending comprehensive assessment mission to Nagorno Karabakh’’, she said.





