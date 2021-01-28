Anti-government demonstrators rally in central Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Anti-government protesters are again rallying at Republic Square in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan Administration and the formation of an interim government.

The demonstration began with a prayer, and then a moment of silence was held in honor of fallen troops as the rally is taking place on January 28 – Army Day.

A prominent filmmaker in attendance, Arshak Zakarian, announced that this gathering has no affiliation with any political party. “Of course, here I saw people representing various political parties. But we’ve all come here as Armenians, as citizens of Armenia. Representatives of national minorities are also here,” he said, adding that the demonstrators will march down the street to continue protesting outside the prosecutor’s office.

Renowned artist, actor Hrant Tokhatyan, who was also in attendance, told reporters: “Many of my colleagues are here. Some of them are not, I don’t know why they aren’t here, perhaps they support the incumbent government. Some of them think that going out to the streets is unnecessary.”

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan