Armenian FM emphasizes priority of return of Armenian POWs in a conversation with Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a telephone conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, during which he emphasized the priority of urgent and safe return of Armenian POWs and other detainees kept in Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

'' Following the previous talks, the Ministers touched upon the bilateral agenda, regional stability and security issues. Sides exchanged views on the process of full implementation of the provisions of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements. In the context of the humanitarian issues enshrined in the statement, Minister Aivazian stressed that the immediate and safe repatriation of prisoners of war, captured citizens and others detained is a priority for Armenia.

Minister Aivazian emphasized that only lasting peace, which addresses the interests of all, can create real guarantees for the promotion of security, stability and development in the region.

Ministers Aivazian and Lavrov exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda'', reads the statement issues by the MFA Armenia.