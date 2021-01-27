Putin urges international community to help solve humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the international community to provide assistance for solving the humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Putin said in his speech during World Economic Forum in Davos.

He noted that the trilateral declaration signed between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is being consistently implemented.

‘’It was possible to stop bloodshed, it’s the most important thing, to reach a full ceasefire and start the process of stabilization. Now a task is set for the international community and, undoubtedly, for those countries that participated in the solution of the crisis, to provide assistance to the affected regions for the solution of the humanitarian issues related to the return of the refugees, reconstruction of ruined buildings, protection and restoration of historical, religious and cultural monuments'', Putin said.

According to him, Moscow made active mediation efforts for stopping the armed confrontation in Nagorno Karabakh.

"We sought to follow the agreements reached between the OSCE Minsk Group, in particular the Co-Chairs, Russia, the United States and France.'', Putin said.