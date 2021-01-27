Azerbaijani media outlet distorts German FM’s remarks on mercenaries involved in war against Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani media outlets continue their policy of distorting the facts. This time they have distorted the remarks of German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

In particular, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported that the German FM, commenting on the issue of involvement of mercenaries by Azerbaijan into the war against Artsakh, has stated that no evidence has been found on that.

Meanwhile, the transcript of the full speech of the German FM shows that he hasn’t made any such statement, quite the contrary, the minister stated that they are aware of this issue, adding that this is not the only conflict where Syrian mercenaries are involved in.

“We are familiar with the issue of Syrian mercenaries involved in the war against Nagorno Karabakh. I think we need to understand that this is not the only conflict at this moment where Syrian mercenaries are involved in. We have a similar situation also in Libya. Based on the information we have [over Karabakh], we suppose that there are still some Syrian mercenaries left in the conflict zone, and all international efforts were made to understand how they have been used, their actual number and who bears responsibility for their presence, however, we do not have a final information on this matter yet”, the German FM has said.

He stated that Germany, as a member state of the OSCE Minsk Group, is ready to make efforts for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan