Pashinyan expects resumption of air communication between Armenia and Russia will boost tourism

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan expects that the resumption of air communication between Armenia and Russia starting from February 1 will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two states in the field of tourism.

During today’s Cabinet meeting the PM expressed hope that the volume of bilateral regular flights will greatly increase already in late February.

Armenia and Russia are resuming air communication on the sidelines of “I am Traveling Without Covid-19” program, which will launch on February 1.

“This supposes that the flights to Russia will expand. This is a very important program, and I want to thank our partners of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Russian government for this active and productive cooperation. This has been the initiative of the Armenian government which has been supported by our partners and has been funded by the Eurasian Bank”, Pashinyan said.

He said the tourism sector is also waiting for the resumption of air communication between Armenia and Russia, which, according to him, will contribute to the increase in mutual visits and the restoration of the field.

