President Sarkissian congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on inauguration

Photo: President Sarkissian, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meet at the Munich Security Conference in 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

“I am sure that in the coming years you will do your best to ensure further progress and impressive achievements for your country,” Sarkissian told Biden in a telegram.

“I expect that our cooperation will enable to advance the Armenian-American friendly relations and contribute to a long-awaited peace and stability in the region. I wish all the best to you and your administration.”

Sarkissian also congratulated Kamala Harris on her inauguration as Vice President of the USA.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan