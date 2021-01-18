Armenian, Russian FMs refer to regional security issues

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a phone conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on January 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the FMs referred to issues of establishing stability and ensuring security in the region.

In the context of the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 statements, Minister Ayvazyan once again highlighted the full implementation of humanitarian issues, first of all the priority of returning POWs and other kept as hostages.

Minister Ayvazian drew the attention of his Russian counterpart to the importance of preserving the Armenian religious, cultural and historical heritage in the territories of Artsakh that have passed under the Azerbaijani control and the unobstructed involvement of international specialized institutions in those works.

The interlocutor also exchanged views on Armenian-Russian bilateral and multilateral agenda.