Armenian Ambassador to attend Biden inauguration

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan will attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The inauguration will take place on January 20 and will be attended by the foreign ambassadors accredited in the US.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan