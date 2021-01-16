Armenian CDC reports 263 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities announced that 263 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 164,235.

295 people recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 152,615, the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention said.

1638 tests were conducted over the day.

13 people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2987. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 728 other individuals infected with the virus (2 in the last 24 hours) who died from other pre-existing conditions.

As of January 16, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 7905.

