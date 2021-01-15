Partial lockdown imposed in two villages of Artsakh to tackle new coronavirus clusters

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare authorities in Artsakh say they’ve discovered a coronavirus cluster on January 15 as a result of testing conducted in the Noragyugh and Hovsepavan communities where 143 in 261 tests came back positive.

“A partial lockdown is imposed in these communities with entry and exit restrictions in place,” the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said.

Hazmat teams were sent to the area for disinfection works. Direct contacts of the confirmed cases were traced and tested with results still pending.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been a total of 2174 confirmed cases in Artsakh with 31 fatalities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan