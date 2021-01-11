Meeting between Armenian PM and Russian President underway - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson to PM Pashinyan, wrote on her Facebook page.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. A trilateral meeting between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders has already taken place based on which a statement was signed.

‘’I am very happy for we recorded some results based on those negotiations, and that’s quite important. The implementation of our agreements can change the nature of our region and foster its investment potential’’, Pashinyan said during the meeting.