Over 200 congressmen call for Donald Trump’s removal – NBC News

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. More than 200 members of Congress, almost exclusively Democrats, are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after a violent mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol hours after he spurred supporters to stand up for him amid his claims that the election was stolen from him, ARMENPRESS reports, citing NBC News.

The group of 191 members of the House and 37 Senators includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but just one Republican, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (two independent Senators who caucus with the Democrats, Angus King and Bernie Sanders, have also joined those calls).

Some in the group support Congress impeaching the president, with others supporting the Cabinet removing him from office under the 25th Amendment, and others more broadly demanding he leave office immediately.