Putin congratulates Armenia’s President on New Year and Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I hope the difficulties and concerns which this year brought will stay in the past. I would like to reaffirm the intention to further develop the Russian-Armenian allied partnership for the welfare of our two brotherly peoples, for the strengthening of peace and security in the South Caucasian region.

I wish you and your relatives good health, happiness and all the best, and to all citizens of Armenia – peace and prosperity”, reads the Russian leader’s congratulatory message.

On behalf of the Russian President, collection of souvenir stamps dedicated to USSR Hero Gevorg Vardanyan has been handed over to President Armen Sarkissian.

