ICRC Armenia Delegation head introduces post-war activities to Vice Speaker of Parliament  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan received today head of the Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia Thierry Ribo, the Parliament reports.

Vahe Enfiajyan congratulated Thierry Ribo on assuming office in Armenia, wishing success in his responsible mission.

Highlighting the activity of Red Cross in such a difficult situation, the Vice Speaker has expressed his gratitude to the ICRC Delegation for retrieving the bodies of servicemen killed during the recent war in Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan, as well as for the search operations for missing in action, finding out the fates of prisoners of war and other detained persons, etc.

Thierry Ribo presented details over the activities carried out by the ICRC after the end of the hostilities.

He informed that the ICRC as a neutral and impartial organization, has participated in the search operations for the missing in action, has met with the Armenian POWs, got acquainted with their detention conditions. Thierry Ribo assured that the ICRC will continue conducting its mediation humanitarian mission.

The Vice Speaker of Parliament expressed readiness to assist the structure for more effectively organizing its activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan