Families of missing servicemen hold protest outside Russian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Families of missing Armenian servicemen held a protest today outside the Russian Embassy in Yerevan.

They expect that the Embassy should have provided them today with data which would enable them to know whether their sons are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity or not.

The parents of missing soldiers also expect Russia to mediate in conducting search operations also in Hadrut region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan