Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Families of missing servicemen hold protest outside Russian Embassy in Armenia

Families of missing servicemen hold protest outside Russian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Families of missing Armenian servicemen held a protest today outside the Russian Embassy in Yerevan.

They expect that the Embassy should have provided them today with data which would enable them to know whether their sons are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity or not.

The parents of missing soldiers also expect Russia to mediate in conducting search operations also in Hadrut region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration