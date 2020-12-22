Some 43,000 people return to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 43,000 people have come back to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) since the ceasefire entered into force, TASS reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Today 351 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. The bus traffic was escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police. <...> In total, some 43,000 refugees have returned to their places of residence in Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry said.

Russia’s peacekeepers are in Nagorno Karabakh in accordance with the agreements confirmed by the November 9 joint statement on a full ceasefire in the region made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.