'We should do everything to stabilize the situation’ – Pashinyan tells Syunik residents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. During the visit to Syunik province Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan firstly visited Sarnakunk village.

Commenting on the question about the demarcation works through GPS, the PM said: “It is being done for several times at various ways. I want to assure you that there is no problem in this sense”.

Pashinyan stated that currently a post-shock situation is underway. “We should do everything to stabilize the situation. We should do everything to return our captives and missing in action”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan