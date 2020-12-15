Families of missing troops demand answers from top brass

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Families of the troops from the Vagharshapat military base who are missing in action in the Artsakh war are protesting outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yerevan, demanding a meeting with the top brass of the Armenian military.

“Everyone received us, we’ve asked our question to all of them, now we are waiting for a response,” said Anahit Adoyan, one of the demonstrators. “We want a meeting with [Chief of Staff] Onik Gasparyan, to understand what he has to say.”

The families of the missing troops say they don’t understand why the authorities haven’t yet conducted search operations in the Zangelan section of Nagorno Karabakh. They said they are even ready to join the rescuers in the search operations as soon as the process begins.

Families of missing troops are holding protests for already two weeks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan