A number of Armenian PAWs maybe transported to Armenia in the nearest hours
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. In the nearest hours a number of Armenian war prisoners may be transported to Armenia, head of the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.
‘’There is information that during the nearest hours a number of Armenian war prisoners maybe transported to Armenia’’, Altunyan said, providing no more details.
