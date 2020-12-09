Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

A number of Armenian PAWs maybe transported to Armenia in the nearest hours

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. In the nearest hours a number of Armenian war prisoners may be transported to Armenia, head of the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’There is information that during the nearest hours a number of Armenian war prisoners maybe transported to Armenia’’, Altunyan said, providing no more details.

 





