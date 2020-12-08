Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

1126 people returned to Artsakh on December 8, bringing the total number to 36 thousand

1126 people returned to Artsakh on December 8, bringing the total number to 36 thousand

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. More than 1126 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on December 8. The repatriating refugees were escorted by the Russian peacekeepers.

The total number of refugees returning to their homes has reached 36 thousand.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration