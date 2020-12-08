LHK leader Edmon Marukyan doesn’t rule out joining “Homeland Salvation Movement”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party and bloc of the Armenian parliament Edmon Marukyan says he doesn’t rule out joining the 16 political parties who have initiated the “Homeland Salvation Movement” demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his administration.

Marukyan told reporters that he must first of all have a meeting with Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for prime minister. Asked to elaborate on the agenda of the meeting, Marukyan said that it is Manukyan who initiated the meeting.

After holding numerous protests and demonstrations, the Homeland Salvation Movement announced that they are giving PM Pashinyan until noon December 8 to step down, or else they will start nationwide civil disobediences.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan