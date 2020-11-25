Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Recognition of Artsakh’s independence enters into international agenda – PM Pashinyan

Recognition of Artsakh’s independence enters into international agenda – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the adoption of the draft resolution on the ‘’necessity to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic” by the French Senate as a historical move, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’The decision made by the French Senate is historical. The international recognition of Artsakh enters into international agenda’’, he wrote.

On November 25 the French Senate adopted the draft resolution on ‘’the necessity to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic’’. The resolution was adopted with 305 MPs voting in favor, 1 MP against. 30 MPs abstained.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5033 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3034 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2945 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2802 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2787 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration