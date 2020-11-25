Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Russian peacekeepers ensured return of over 11 thousand NK residents to their settlements

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Russian peacekeeping forces continue controlling the implementation of ceasefire in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh. The situation is monitored 24 hours by the Russian peacekeepers at 23 observation points: 12 in the zone of responsibility 'South', 11 in the zone of responsibility 'North', the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Since November, 14 Russian peacekeepers have ensured the security of the return of more than 11 thousand residents of Nagorno Karabakh to their former places of residence.

The Russian peacekeepers provide the local authorities with fullest cooperation to restore peaceful life.

The engineering units of the peacekeeping forces help to restore road traffic, electricity, water and heating supply of social facilities and houses.

Russian peacekeeping patrols escort the motor vehicles that deliver food and basic necessities to isolated towns.

 





