Yerevan City Council meeting debates allocation of aid to Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Council Members held a moment of silence at the November 24 meeting in honor of those who died during the Artsakh war.

Today’s session of the City Council includes 11 items, most importantly the approval of allocating 100,000,000 drams to Stepanakert City for capital reconstruction works. The council members will also debate the increase of revenue and spending of the 2020 city budget, among other issues.

