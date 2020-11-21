Speaker of Parliament offers condolences over death of Rita Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a letter of condolences over the death of Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of the Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Mr. Sargsyan,

I learnt with pain about the untimely death of your spouse. Mrs. Rita Sargsyan has had a great investment in saving lives of many Armenian children, recovering the health condition of military disabled, as well as implemented important social programs. I extend my condolences to you, your family members and relatives”, reads the Speaker’s condolence letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan