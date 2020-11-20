Vladimir Putin describes work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as concrete and systematic

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin described the works of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh as concrete and systematic, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Vladimir Putin said in a consultation on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

‘’Taking the opportunity, I want to emphasize the concrete and systematic work of the Russian peacekeepers. The deployment of the Russian peacekeepers allowed to stop the bloodshed and avoid new casualties’’, Putin said.

According to Putin, the Russian servicemen effectively monitor the ceasefire regime, which is preserved by both sides.

‘’In General, the situation has stabilized’’, he said.