Head of Armenian defense ministry’s military control service resigns
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenian defense ministry’s military control service, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan has resigned, the defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.
Movses Hakobyan was serving as head of the military control service since November 19, 2019.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
