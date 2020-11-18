Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Head of Armenian defense ministry’s military control service resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenian defense ministry’s military control service, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan has resigned, the defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

Movses Hakobyan was serving as head of the military control service since November 19, 2019.

