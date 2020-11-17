All utility services in Artsakh to be free of charge for 1 year

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The government of Artsakh has announced that all public utility services (natural gas, power, water, telecommunications, internet) in the country will be free of charge for its citizens for 1 year.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation on November 17 to discuss government support programs for the population to overcome the post-war social situation.

Another relief project envisages the provision of financial assistance to socially vulnerable families who have a per capita income lower than the minimum consumer basket threshold of 60,000 drams.

All citizens left homeless will receive a one-time financial assistance of 300,000 drams.

The government said it will start rebuilding the residential homes which were damaged during the war in the coming days.

The President said the housing issues will be solved within several years, and until then the government will provide financial assistance to the affected citizens in the form of rent compensation.

The meeting also focused on providing financial support to the militia members and other social support programs.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan