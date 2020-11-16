46 servicemen of Armenia NSS border troops killed during NK war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Since the very start of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Armenia’s National Security Service has launched respective operations within its functions deriving from the situation, the NSS said in a statement.

“In parallel with the official processes the National Security bodies have been actively engaged in the military operations, and many servicemen of the system have participated in the defense of Homeland.

During the military operations launched on September 27, 46 servicemen of the NSS border troops have been killed, 191 others were wounded, and 2 are missing.

The families of all servicemen will be under the spotlight of the national security system and everything will be done to assist and support them, as respective instructions have already been given by the NSS leadership on this matter”, the statement says.

