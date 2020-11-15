Artur Vanetsyan released from detention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction made a decision to release former Director of the National Security Service, President of ''Fatherland'' Party Artur Vanetsyan. ''Justice won at this stage'', ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan told the reporters.

Vanetsyan is charged for illegal possession of firearms, plotting assassination of a state, political or public official and attempting to seize power.