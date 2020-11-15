Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Artur Vanetsyan released from detention

Artur Vanetsyan released from detention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction made a decision to release former Director of the National Security Service, President of ''Fatherland'' Party Artur Vanetsyan. ''Justice won at this stage'', ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan told the reporters.

Vanetsyan is charged for illegal possession of firearms, plotting assassination of a state, political or public official and attempting to seize power.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration