Pashinyan calls rumors on handing over Meghri as “absolute nonsense”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. While addressing the nation today Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the rumors about handing over Meghri, calling it as absolute nonsense.

Touching upon the content of the document signed on stopping the war in Artsakh, the PM said there is a talk on unblocking the transport routes of the region.

“As for the content of the document, it’s truly bad for us, but we should not make it even worse than it is in reality. In particular, there are rumors about handing over Meghri, which is absolute nonsense. It’s just a matter of unblocking the transport routes of the region, including from Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan, but this means that the transport routes from Yerevan to Syunik [province] via Nakhijevan, including Armenia’s railway communication with the Islamic Republic of Iran should also be unblocked, which can be of great significance for the further development of our country’s economy”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan