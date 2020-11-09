Clashes for Shushi continue – PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Clashes for Shushi continue, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
The PM's post comes after public discussions that the Armenian forces have lost control of Shushi, Artsakh's cultural capital.
- 20:07 Russian helicopter crashed and exploded in Armenia’s Ararat region, allegedly shot from Nakhichevan
- 19:15 Clashes for Shushi continue – PM Pashinyan
- 17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-20
- 17:10 Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora urges Russian-Armenians not to give in to provocations
- 17:00 Azeri offensive at village of Karmir Shuka thwarted by Artsakh Defense Army, 3 UAVs shot down
- 16:31 Armenia ‘will not tolerate a second genocide,’ President Armen Sarkissian tells Kathimerini
- 16:27 ‘Many reporters can prove: You are lying!” BILD's eyewitness of Azeri war crimes tells Aliyev
- 16:20 Ilham Aliyev makes desperate attempt to deny the truth - Armenia MFA spokesperson
- 15:25 Catholicos Garegin II offers prayers for “guardians of fortress-town Shushi”
- 14:54 Online petition launched for dismissing Mehriban Aliyeva from title of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador
- 14:12 Russia makes efforts for settlement of NK conflict – Kremlin spokesperson
- 12:49 Azeri attempts to attack Martuni, Martakert, Taghavard and elsewhere are thwarted
- 12:45 COVID-19 Armenia: 180 patients in critical, 897 in serious condition
- 12:18 Artsakh artillery takes out Azeri assault team near Karintak village
- 12:11 Another Azeri drone shot down
- 11:55 Armenia to receive 50,000 coronavirus detecting antigen tests
- 11:34 EU disburses over € 35 million in grants to address impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia
- 11:25 Armenia Ombudsman introduces Azerbaijani atrocities to Baroness Caroline Cox
- 11:15 Aliyev blatantly defies BBC, Human Rights Watch accounts when pressed on war crimes
- 11:06 Armenia confirms 1042 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:52 Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand
- 10:30 Artsakh military death toll reaches 1221
- 10:21 Fierce fighting at Shushi-Karin Tak section, Azeri forces retreat
- 10:03 Stepanakert City residential areas under missile bombardment
- 09:04 Azerbaijan fires several long-range cluster missiles at Stepanakert after midnight
