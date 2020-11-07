Safety measures being taken in Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Safety measures are being taken in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

According to ARMENPRESS information, these measures are connected with several residential buildings which have been severely damaged from the strikes of the Azerbaijani forces.

The Stepanakert City Hall has urged citizens to be vigilant and careful, but to stay calm.

“Dear residents of Stepanakert, everything is under control by the city authorities. Do not panic. Everything is being done for security purposes. Be vigilant and careful”, the City Hall said in a statement.

Other details are being clarified.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan