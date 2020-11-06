Armenia deputy PM reaffirms OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship is the only format for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has reaffirmed that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only format for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian government reports.

“As for the statements of the Azerbaijani side I want to remind that the only format for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, having the mandate of the international community, is the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, in the form of Russia, France and the United States”, the deputy PM said.

He informed the session participants that Azerbaijan is shelling and bombarding all civilian settlements of Artsakh, including the capital Stepanakert and second largest city Shushi, the civilian infrastructure, medical facilities, schools, kindergartens, educational-cultural and religious monuments.

“Despite the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, leaders of numerous countries and international leading organizations, Azerbaijan has repeatedly violated and continues violating the agreements on ceasefire”, the Armenian deputy PM added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan