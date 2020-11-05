As hundreds of Syrian militants flee Azerbaijan, Turkey sends more mercenaries to attack Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 342 militant mercenaries from Syria fighting against Artsakh for the Azeri side have fled Azerbaijan and returned to their home country, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Meanwhile, Turkey has sent a new batch of Syrian mercenaries comprising 230 fighters to Azerbaijan.

According to the SOHR, nine additional Syrian mercenaries were killed by November 4. During this period, 240 mercenaries were killed, with 183 bodies being transported back to Syria, while the others remain in Azerbaijan. In addition, the Artsakh forces have taken two Syrian mercenaries captive.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan