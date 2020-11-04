Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

4th Azerbaijani UAV destroyed in the territory of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of Armenia have downed the 4th Azerbaijani UAV in the Republic of Armenia, near Akunk village of Gegharkunik Province, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page, posting some photos of the leftovers of the UAV.





