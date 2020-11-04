Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 November

50 Armenian civilians killed by Azerbaijani armed forces so far

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During the entire period of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, starting from September 27, 50 Armenian civilians have been killed. At least 148 have been injured, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian United Information Center.

19 thousand movable and immovable property have been damaged



