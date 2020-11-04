50 Armenian civilians killed by Azerbaijani armed forces so far
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During the entire period of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, starting from September 27, 50 Armenian civilians have been killed. At least 148 have been injured, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian United Information Center.19 thousand movable and immovable property have been damaged
- 18:12 50 Armenian civilians killed by Azerbaijani armed forces so far
- 17:56 Azerbaijan fires 120 mm mortars against residential districts of Stepanakert, Artsakh – DEVELOPING
- 17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-11-20
- 17:24 Asian Stocks up - 04-11-20
- 17:14 "Restrain Turkish leader's provocations" - Francophone Ambassadors in The Hague hold meeting
- 17:06 Slovakia Parliament adopts resolution on NK conflict
- 17:02 State-sponsored Armenophobia in Azerbaijan at all-time high, Ombudsman alarms
- 16:49 Azeri attacks on Artsakh’s peaceful settlements are of targeted nature – Armenia Ombudsman
- 16:35 Azeri football club official banned by UEFA for heinous comments on Armenians
- 16:31 Department of corrections paroles 12 detainees, 9 convicts who volunteer for military service
- 16:27 Parts of Shushi-Berdzor road shut down as Artsakh troops search for possible Azeri sabotage teams
- 15:20 Armenia Ombudsman introduces French Ambassador on Azerbaijani atrocities against NK civilians
- 15:20 Together for the army: initiative of employees of IDBank
- 14:59 Azerbaijani man angered by Baku health authorities’ disrespect for families of fallen troops
- 14:54 Increase in tension in Karabakh a serious problem for region: Larissa City Council adopts resolution
- 14:48 Turkey circulates letter in UN on denial of Armenian Genocide with absurd arguments
- 14:17 Azeri forces loose 5 tanks, 2 IFVs in failed double-attack south-east from Berdzor
- 14:10 Russia reports record number of coronavirus cases over day - 19,768
- 14:05 National Academy of Sciences calls on int’l partners to urge their countries to recognize Artsakh
- 13:44 ‘In a sense Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are fighting for security of Europeans’ – Sarkissian
- 13:37 Armenian chief investigator personally leads volunteer company to frontline
- 13:33 Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7155
- 13:31 Ombudsman investigates identity of Togh villager beheaded by Azeri troops
- 13:23 Armenian government considers all possible legal procedures regarding foreign mercenaries
- 12:57 Artsakh Defense Army destroys three attacking Azerbaijani tanks
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 7259 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 6943 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
19:37, 10.30.2020
Viewed 5995 times Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic
14:21, 11.01.2020
Viewed 5741 times $100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh
23:03, 10.30.2020
Viewed 4859 times Canada stopped selling military devices to Turkey after reports of their use by Azerbaijan – Trudeau