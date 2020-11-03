Tolerance for other nations,faiths must become indisputable value of int'l relations, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that tolerance for other ethnicities and faiths must become an “indisputable value of international relations”.

Pashinyan shared on his social media account his interview to the Jerusalem Post, and said : “I feel sorry that just hours after this interview was published Israel, though indirectly, became a target in the form of the synagogue in Vienna. Tolerance for other nations and faiths must become an indisputable value of international relations.”

In the interview to Jerusalem Post, when asked whether Armenia would be interested in Israeli humanitarian aid, Pashinyan replied bitterly: “Humanitarian aid by a country that is selling weapons to mercenaries, which they are using to strike a civilian peaceful population? I propose that Israel send that aid to the mercenaries and to the terrorists as the logical continuation of its activities.”

