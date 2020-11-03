Russia must sooner or later defend Armenia and Artsakh – former State Duma member

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Former member of the Russian State Duma Vladimir Lepekhin is confident that Russia should sooner or later defend Armenia and Artsakh, otherwise, he states, almost nothing will remain from Russia in the nearest future.

Lepekhin published an article at Rusnext, stating that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is no longer a local problem.

“It’s already clear that the military conflict in Karabakh is not a local one. A great geopolitical game is underway in the region and is connected with the developments taking place in Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, the countries of Central Asia, Georgia, and tomorrow they will demonstrate themselves directly in the territory of Russia”, he said.

The politician also commented on Turkey’s involvement in the NK conflict, noting that Ankara aims at conducting terrorist operations near Russia’s borders.

“According to some reports, recently Turkey has started a regrouping of attacking troops fighting in NK. According to a domestic source a special group has been formed in the Turkish army specialized in developing new tactics for conducting the military operations in the northern direction. The main goal of this is to carry out secret operations near Russia’s borders which suppose terror acts and natural disasters, monitoring of movement of the armed forces of Russia and its strategic allies, including Armenia”, he said.

Taking this into account the former State Duma member emphasized that Russia must defend Armenia and Artsakh, otherwise avoiding danger would be impossible.

“The statements of the leader of Artsakh and the Prime Minister of Armenia addressed to the Russian President over the necessity for joint actions are fully enough in order to pass to concrete steps for settling the situation in the region”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan