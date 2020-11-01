Azerbaijan’s land forces seriously damaged, mercenaries last hope of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The potential of Azerbaijan’s land forces has been seriously damaged and now the mercenaries are Azerbaijan’s main hope, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Today we showed the second mercenary-terrorist who confessed how he was recruited, paid and how he was used by Azerbaijan against us. In this regard I can say that there are still many surprises, irrespective of the attempts of Turkey and Azerbaijan to deny the presence and usage of mercenary-terrorists’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that the Armenian side possesses information about where, in which directions and how the mercenary-terrorists are used and what tasks they are trying to solve.

‘’It should be noted that the attempts to carry out some tasks using mercenaries show that the land forces of the armed forces of Azerbaijan are seriously damaged and the mercenaries are Azerbaijan’s main hope’’, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.