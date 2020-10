A civilian dies in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A resident of Artsakh's Aknaghbyur village, Sergey Balayan, 60, has died as a result of the Azerbaijani bombing. 6 civilians have been injured, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

''Azerbaijan continues deliberate/indiscriminate attacks against civilian settlements and population'', Beglaryan wrote.