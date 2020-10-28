Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Azerbaijani air strike at maternity hospital in Stepanakert City

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Azerbaijani air strike at maternity hospital in Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has released images showing the maternity hospital of Stepanakert City after it was hit by an Azerbaijani air strike.

Heavy civilian casualties are reported in the latest Azeri bombing of residential areas in the city of Stepanakert and the town of Shushi.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration