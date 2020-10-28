Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Heavy casualties among Artsakh civilians in latest Azeri bombardment of residential areas

Heavy casualties among Artsakh civilians in latest Azeri bombardment of residential areas

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have bombarded Stepanakert City and the town of Shushi in Artsakh on October 28, causing heavy casualties among the civilians, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said. One of the targets of the bombing was the maternity hospital of Stepanakert.

“Azerbaijan struck Stepanakert & Shushi civilian areas, causing heavy casualties & destructions. The central maternity hospital was one of the targets, making serious destructions there. The details are being checked now,” Beglaryan tweeted. 

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration