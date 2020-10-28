Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

LIVE UPDATES: Stepanakert City under bombardment, maternity hospital hit

LIVE UPDATES: Stepanakert City under bombardment, maternity hospital hit

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is again bombarding Stepanakert City, the capital of Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS correspondent in Stepanakert says around 6 or 7 strikes hit the city.

The air raid sirens are activated.

14:25 – the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh says Azerbaijan is bombing Stepanakert City with air strikes.

14:39 – The Artsakh official information center reports that the Azerbaijani bombing targeted the maternity hospital of Stepanakert. Information on victims is being clarified.

14:57 – ARMENPRESS correspondent reports that the air raid sirens are deactivated.

15:03 – A reporter of ANNA News at the scene published a video from Stepanakert, showing the blasts. The reporter says he saw aircraft drop bombs with parachutes, most probably referring to ballute-equipped retarded bombs. “An air strike was delivered on the center of Stepanakert moments ago. The bombs fell in the center, near the school after Griboyedov, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is also located there. The bombs were being dropped from aircraft on parachutes,” the reporter said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration