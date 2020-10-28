Glendale officially recognizes Artsakh independence, calls on US President, Congress to follow lead

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The City of Glendale, CA adopted a resolution on October 27 officially recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and formally calling upon the President of the United States and U.S. Congress to do the same.

“….the Republic of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has historically been Armenian territory, populated by an overwhelming majority of Armenians….,” reads the resolution.

“Beginning September 27, 2020, and continuing until the present, schools, hospitals, churches, and homes of Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia have been under attack by Turkey and Azerbaijan with the mission of continued genocide….”

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, that The Glendale City Council recognizes the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and encourages the Republic of Artsakh to continue to develop as a free and independent country, and formally calls upon the President of the United States and U.S. Congress to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh for the purpose of bringing peace and stability to the Armenian Highlands Region (South Caucasus).”

